BBC Sport - Man Utd in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing for the second part of the season

Ibrahimovic wants to do more - Mourinho

Manager Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United are in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing for the second part of the season.

The forward was not offered a new contract at Old Trafford at the end of last season.

