Tahvon Campbell: West Brom striker joins Solihull Moors on loan until January

West Bromwich Albion striker Tahvon Campbell will join Solihull Moors on loan until January.

The 20-year-old has previously had loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Notts County and Yeovil, where he scored his first senior goal.

He will go straight into Moors boss Liam McDonald's team for the game against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

"He'll add quality to the squad. He's a terrific football player and it's a massive coup for us," said McDonald.