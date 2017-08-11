BBC Sport - Arsenal 4-3 Leicester: Craig Shakespeare 'bitterly disappointed' by Foxes collapse
Shakespeare 'bitterly disappointed' by 4-3 defeat
Football
Craig Shakespeare says he is "bitterly disappointed" after Leicester threw away a 3-2 lead to lose 4-3 at Arsenal, and discusses the future of Riyad Mahrez who asked to leave the club in May.
