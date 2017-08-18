Aston Villa v Norwich City

Since he came to the club a year ago, Villa have not won a game without Mile Jedinak in the team

Winless Aston Villa will make late decisions over midfielder Mile Jedinak and striker Scott Hogan.

Hogan came off with an injured ankle in the midweek defeat at Reading, while Jedinak's groin injury has kept him out of Villa's first three matches.

Norwich may be without defender Ivo Pinto, who was forced off in the 2-0 midweek victory over QPR, the Canaries' first league win this season.

Daniel Farke may rotate his squad for his side's fourth game in 11 days.

Villa's only victory in their first four matches this season came in the EFL Cup at Colchester. And, having started with a home draw against Hull City, they have now lost their last two.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM 95.6:

"We need Villa Park at its best, but we need to give the fans something to shout about. That's vitally important.

"The supporters have been quite remarkable over the years and they understand the problems the club has had.

"But a lot of new players have joined the club and several more only arrived in January and they need the supporters to stay with them and help them."

SAM's prediction Home win - 46% Draw - 28% Away win - 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

