Championship
QPR15:00Hull
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Pawel Wszolek
Wszolek suffered a back injury in the fist-half against Norwich
    QPR forward Pawel Wszolek faces a fitness test for the visit of Hull after being forced off injured during Tuesday's defeat by Norwich.

    Yeni Ngbakoto and Idrissa Sylla will also be assessed, but Joel Lynch, who was also injured at Norwich, is out.

    Hull will be without Abel Hernandez for the first time this season and may not have the striker back for up to six months after he ruptured his Achilles.

    Markus Henriksen is also out, but Kevin Stewart is available again.

    Match facts

    • QPR have lost their last two home league games against Hull, the same total they had lost in their previous 19 matches combined.
    • Hull have gone seven league games unbeaten against QPR, winning three and drawing four.
    • Hull City are winless in 19 away league games (D4 L15), their longest such run since a 27-game streak ending in September 2010.
    • Conor Washington has netted three goals in his past two league games at Loftus Road for QPR, as many as in his previous 27 combined.
    • QPR have won seven of their past nine home games in all competitions (L2) and each of the last three.
    • Abel Hernandez had scored seven goals in his last eight Championship appearances.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
