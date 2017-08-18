Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

From the section

Stephen Henderson joined Nottingham Forest from Charlton prior to the 2016-17 season

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson could be named as a substitute for Nottingham Forest after seven months out with an Achilles injury.

Midfielder Chris Cohen is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Middlesbrough's former Forest defender Daniel Ayala may return after three games out with an ankle problem, but forward Martin Braithwaite (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Fellow ex-Forest duo Britt Assombalonga and Patrick Bamford are set to feature.

SAM's prediction Home win - 27% Draw - 27% Away win - 46%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts