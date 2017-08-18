Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Sheyi Ojo could make his Fulham debut after joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool.
The Cottagers will be without Lucas Piazon after he broke his leg in their midweek draw at Leeds, while Tomas Kalas returns from a one-match ban.
Glenn Loovens could return from a back injury for Wednesday, although Frederico Venancio may deputise.
The Owls must decide whether to recall forward Fernando Forestieri after a reported training ground bust-up.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 56%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 19%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (4-0 in Dec 2014), with Marcus Bettinelli keeping net in that clash.
- The Owls won all three matches vs Fulham in 2015-16 but failed to win either Championship fixture against the Lilywhites in 2016-17 (D1 L1).
- Fulham have drawn their opening three league games to a season - they've never opened the campaign with four draws.
- Including play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last six Championship away games (W3 D2), though it was their season opener against Preston.
- Sam Winnall has scored in three of his last five league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, this after netting in one of his first 11.