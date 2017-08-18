Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheyi Ojo was a member of the England side that won the Under-20 World Cup this summer

Sheyi Ojo could make his Fulham debut after joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The Cottagers will be without Lucas Piazon after he broke his leg in their midweek draw at Leeds, while Tomas Kalas returns from a one-match ban.

Glenn Loovens could return from a back injury for Wednesday, although Frederico Venancio may deputise.

The Owls must decide whether to recall forward Fernando Forestieri after a reported training ground bust-up.

SAM's prediction Home win - 56% Draw - 25% Away win - 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts