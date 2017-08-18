Championship
Bolton15:00Derby
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

David Wheater
David Wheater has turned out 168 times for Bolton Wanderers since joining in 2011
    Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater could return to the side for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.

    Wheater has not played since picking up a back injury in their defeat by Leeds in their first game of the season.

    Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth is likely to return after being rested for the 1-0 win against Preston.

    New signing Tom Lawrence is set to make his debut while George Thorne and Jason Shackell are getting closer to fitness following lengthy absences.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 25%Draw - 25%Away win - 50%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Bolton are winless in seven league meetings with Derby (D4 L3), last beating the Rams in August 2012.
    • Derby have won three of their last four league games against the Trotters (D1).
    • Bolton have picked up just one win from their last 19 games in the Championship (D5 L13), beating Hull City in April 2016.
    • The Rams have won only once in their last 10 away games in league competition (D3 L6).
    • Chris Martin has scored just once in his last 17 Championship appearances (inc. play-offs) and none in the last 11.
    • Since his debut in February, Filipe Morais has been directly involved in 16 goals in 21 league games for Bolton (3 goals, 13 assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
    View full Championship table

