Bolton Wanderers v Derby County

David Wheater has turned out 168 times for Bolton Wanderers since joining in 2011

Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater could return to the side for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.

Wheater has not played since picking up a back injury in their defeat by Leeds in their first game of the season.

Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth is likely to return after being rested for the 1-0 win against Preston.

New signing Tom Lawrence is set to make his debut while George Thorne and Jason Shackell are getting closer to fitness following lengthy absences.

SAM's prediction Home win - 25% Draw - 25% Away win - 50%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts