Bolton Wanderers v Derby County
Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater could return to the side for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.
Wheater has not played since picking up a back injury in their defeat by Leeds in their first game of the season.
Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth is likely to return after being rested for the 1-0 win against Preston.
New signing Tom Lawrence is set to make his debut while George Thorne and Jason Shackell are getting closer to fitness following lengthy absences.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 25%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 50%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in seven league meetings with Derby (D4 L3), last beating the Rams in August 2012.
- Derby have won three of their last four league games against the Trotters (D1).
- Bolton have picked up just one win from their last 19 games in the Championship (D5 L13), beating Hull City in April 2016.
- The Rams have won only once in their last 10 away games in league competition (D3 L6).
- Chris Martin has scored just once in his last 17 Championship appearances (inc. play-offs) and none in the last 11.
- Since his debut in February, Filipe Morais has been directly involved in 16 goals in 21 league games for Bolton (3 goals, 13 assists).