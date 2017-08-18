Ipswich Town v Brentford

Ipswich have won all three of their Championship games this season, along with Cardiff and Wolves

Ipswich Town will look to continue their perfect start to the Championship season against winless Brentford.

Dean Gerken, Flynn Downes and Bersant Celina could return from injury to bolster Mick McCarthy's thin squad.

Brentford are without midfielder Josh McEachran, who was stretchered off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

New signing Kamo Mokotjo is likely to come into the Bees side in McEachran's absence, having started the previous game against Nottingham Forest.

SAM's prediction Home win - 34% Draw - 28% Away win - 38%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts