Sheffield United v Barnsley

Andy Yiadom has missed Barnsley's past two games because of speculation over his future

Sheffield United could be without centre-back Richard Stearman, who was forced off in their midweek defeat at Cardiff with a hamstring injury.

Jake Wright may step in, while striker Ched Evans and midfielder David Brooks are pushing for starting places.

Striker Dimitri Cavare is unlikely to be eligible for his Barnsley debut as they await international clearance.

However, defender Andy Yiadom could feature, with his proposed move to Huddersfield breaking down.

SAM's prediction Home win - 61% Draw - 22% Away win - 17%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

