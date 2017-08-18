Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City

Wolves head coach Nuno (left) takes charge of his fourth game in English league football. Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has been at the helm for 1,370 matches with his 12 different league clubs

At least one of the Championship's three 100% records must end at Molineux as Wolves host Cardiff City.

Both sides, and third-placed Ipswich Town, who host Brentford, have won their first three matches.

Nuno's Wolves have an unchanged squad to choose from, while Cardiff's new striker Omar Bogle is in contention for his debut, but is unlikely to start.

Bluebirds right-back Callum Paterson, keeper Lee Camp and midfielder Kadeem Harris all remain sidelined by injury.

SAM's prediction Home win - 49% Draw - 27% Away win - 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts