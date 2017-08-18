Championship
Wolves15:00Cardiff
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City

Wolves head coach Nuno (left) takes charge of his fourth game in English league football. Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has been at the helm for 1,370 matches with his 12 different league clubs
    At least one of the Championship's three 100% records must end at Molineux as Wolves host Cardiff City.

    Both sides, and third-placed Ipswich Town, who host Brentford, have won their first three matches.

    Nuno's Wolves have an unchanged squad to choose from, while Cardiff's new striker Omar Bogle is in contention for his debut, but is unlikely to start.

    Bluebirds right-back Callum Paterson, keeper Lee Camp and midfielder Kadeem Harris all remain sidelined by injury.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 49%Draw - 27%Away win - 24%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Wolves have won four consecutive league games for the second time in 2017. They also won five in a row back in April, during which they beat Cardiff at Molineux in the process.
    • Cardiff City's winning start represents the first time in the Championship club's 107-year history that they have won their opening three league games of a season.
    • Wolves have not won their first four league games of a season since 1998-99, when they were in the second tier, under Mark McGhee.
    • This is boss Neil Warnock's best start to a league campaign since 2010-11, in which he guided QPR to the Championship title. But no side of his have ever won their opening four games to a league season.
    • Wolves' 3-1 win over Cardiff in April 2017 ended a three-match losing streak in the league - their longest-ever losing run against the Bluebirds.
    • Cardiff are still to concede their first league goal this season - but they have managed just one clean sheet in their last 20 league visits to Molineux.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
