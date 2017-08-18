Bristol City v Millwall

Championship
Cauley Woodrow
Cauley Woodrow spent last season on loan at Burton
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-20:00 BST

    Bristol City could hand a debut to striker Cauley Woodrow, who joined on loan from Fulham on Thursday.

    The England Under-21 international's arrival is welcome, with Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor (both groin) out.

    Forward Tom Elliott is expected to start for Millwall after coming off the bench to score in their 4-3 midweek defeat by Ipswich.

    Jake Cooper could come into the Lions' defence as they search for their first Championship victory of the season.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 52%Draw - 26%Away win - 22%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Bristol City have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Millwall (W5 D4).
    • Millwall won their last Championship clash against the Robins in January 2013, winning 2-1 with goals from Dany N'Guessan and Adam Smith.
    • Bobby Reid has scored four goals in three league games this season, one more than he managed in 30 appearances for the Robins last term.
    • No Championship side has faced more shots on target in their opening three games this term than the Robins (23).
    • The Lions have failed to win any of their last nine away league games in the Championship (D2 L7).
    • Neil Harris has yet to win an away game in the Championship as a manager (D3 L4).

