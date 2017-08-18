Bristol City v Millwall
Bristol City could hand a debut to striker Cauley Woodrow, who joined on loan from Fulham on Thursday.
The England Under-21 international's arrival is welcome, with Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor (both groin) out.
Forward Tom Elliott is expected to start for Millwall after coming off the bench to score in their 4-3 midweek defeat by Ipswich.
Jake Cooper could come into the Lions' defence as they search for their first Championship victory of the season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 52%
|Draw - 26%
|Away win - 22%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Millwall (W5 D4).
- Millwall won their last Championship clash against the Robins in January 2013, winning 2-1 with goals from Dany N'Guessan and Adam Smith.
- Bobby Reid has scored four goals in three league games this season, one more than he managed in 30 appearances for the Robins last term.
- No Championship side has faced more shots on target in their opening three games this term than the Robins (23).
- The Lions have failed to win any of their last nine away league games in the Championship (D2 L7).
- Neil Harris has yet to win an away game in the Championship as a manager (D3 L4).