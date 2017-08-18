Bristol City v Millwall

Cauley Woodrow spent last season on loan at Burton

Bristol City could hand a debut to striker Cauley Woodrow, who joined on loan from Fulham on Thursday.

The England Under-21 international's arrival is welcome, with Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor (both groin) out.

Forward Tom Elliott is expected to start for Millwall after coming off the bench to score in their 4-3 midweek defeat by Ipswich.

Jake Cooper could come into the Lions' defence as they search for their first Championship victory of the season.

SAM's prediction Home win - 52% Draw - 26% Away win - 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts