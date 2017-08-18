Championship
Sunderland17:30Leeds
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Leeds United

Bryan Oviedo
Oviedo was injured while on international duty during the summer
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-20:00 BST

    Costa Rica left-back Bryan Oviedo and midfielder Jack Rodwell could feature in Simon Grayson's Sunderland side for the first time against Leeds.

    The pair returned to action with Sunderland's under-23s a week ago, while Josh Maja underwent knee surgery and is out for at least five weeks.

    Liam Cooper is hopeful of returning for Leeds after missing Tuesday's draw with Fulham following a knock in training.

    Fellow defenders Matthew Pennington and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined.

    While Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has possible changes to consider, Sunderland boss Grayson has so far kept faith with the same starting XI for each of their three Championship games - and collected five points from a possible nine.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 40%Draw - 28%Away win - 32%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Sunderland have won three of their past four matches against Leeds in league competition (L1).
    • Leeds have won seven of their last nine league trips to Sunderland, losing the other two.
    • Bob Stokoe was in charge of Sunderland and Billy Bremner in charge of Leeds the last time these sides played out a draw in the league, doing so in April 1987. In 20 meetings since, Sunderland have won six and Leeds have won 14.
    • Leeds have drawn their past two league games 0-0, they last recorded three goalless draws in a row back in December 1996.
    • The Black Cats have recorded a lower share of possession in the opening three matchdays than any other Championship side (36.4%).
    • Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 17 away league matches, they last went on a longer run without an away shutout in February 2013 (19 games).

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff33006069
    2Wolves33006249
    3Ipswich33007439
    4Middlesbrough32013126
    5Nottm Forest32016516
    6Sunderland31205325
    7Leeds31203215
    8Hull31117524
    9Bristol City31116514
    10Norwich31114404
    11QPR31113304
    12Birmingham31112204
    13Preston31111104
    14Reading311134-14
    15Derby311123-14
    16Fulham30302203
    17Barnsley310246-23
    18Sheff Utd310213-23
    19Bolton302134-12
    20Sheff Wed302123-12
    21Brentford301257-21
    22Millwall301246-21
    23Aston Villa301226-41
    24Burton300317-60
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC