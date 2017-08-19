Crawley Town v Cambridge United
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Coventry
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Mansfield
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Wycombe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Barnet
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Morecambe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Swindon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Exeter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Luton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|3
|9
|Accrington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|11
|Carlisle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Grimsby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Cheltenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Notts County
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|15
|Yeovil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|16
|Newport
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|17
|Stevenage
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|18
|Crewe
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|19
|Lincoln City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|20
|Colchester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|21
|Forest Green
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|22
|Cambridge
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Crawley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|Chesterfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.