Coventry City v Newport County

Joe Quigley had a previous loan spell with Gillingham

Subject to international clearance new Newport signing Joe Quigley should be available after completing a loan move from January from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Scot Bennett should recover from an ankle injury which forced him out of the Crewe match.

Coventry boss Mark Robins must decide whether to change a winning team for the visit of Newport.

New signing Tony Andreu is available and Duckens Nazon could be recalled.

Defender James Pearson is yet to make his Sky Blues debut, the former Barnet man having been an unused substitute again at Blundell Park.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge returned to action for the Under-23s following a shoulder problem, but Liam O'Brien is expected to retain his place in the team.

For the Exiles, midfielder Ben Tozer is almost back from knee surgery but Marlon Jackson won't be back in time from a hamstring injury suffered in pre-season training.

Frank Nouble suffered a dead leg against Crewe but should be fit.