Kilmarnock v Celtic

Celtic beat Kilmarnock 5-0 in the League Cup this month

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot is suspended for the Premiership visit of Celtic on Saturday.

Skipper Steven Smith is available after returning from a groin injury to play in an Under-20s game in midweek but Gary Dicker, Greg Kiltie and Scott Boyd remain out.

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes will be assessed but midfielder Tom Rogic is fit to play after a head knock.

Defenders Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata are out with knee injuries.

Midfielder Eboue Kouassi (ankle) and striker Moussa Dembele (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Match stats

Kilmarnock have gone 14 games without a win against Celtic, losing 12 and keeping one clean sheet.

Celtic are 41 games without defeat in the Premiership since a 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone in May 2016

Kilmarnock have scored in only one of their last five home league meetings with Celtic, a 2-2 draw in August 2015

Killie have lost their last three games, including a 5-0 defeat by Celtic in the League Cup

Celtic are seeking a sixth straight victory

Pre-match views

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch: "The results haven't been there but no-one is panicking. Some of the football we have played at times has been brilliant.

"We've just been unlucky with a few shots coming back off the woodwork or stopped by the goalkeeper - with a couple of individual errors for the goals against.

"If we can brush up on that I know we'll be all right."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We'll prepare and be ready for the game tomorrow.

"Whoever we hand the baton to, whether we make lots of changes or not, we'll always put out a team that is very focused to win the game.

"We made eight changes in the game against Kilmarnock and the most important thing was that we played well, performed well and got the victory.

"We're away from home and we've got the game on Tuesday, but whatever team will play, it will be a strong team looking to get the three points."