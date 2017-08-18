St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

St Johnstone hope midfielder Blair Alston will overcome a thigh injury in time to feature against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Otherwise, Tommy Wright's squad is at full strength for the match at McDiarmid Park.

Thistle have midfielder Blair Spittal and defender Danny Devine back from injury.

Long-term absentees Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out for Alan Archibald's side.

Match stats

Thistle are currently on a six-game losing streak in the top flight - their worst run since a 10-match run in 2003.

St Johnstone are looking to win their first three league games in the Scottish Premiership for the first time in the club's history.

Saints have won three of their last four games against Thistle in the Premiership, keeping a clean sheet in all three victories.

Thistle have won on five of their last six visits to McDiarmid Park, including this month's 3-0 League Cup victory.

Pre-match views

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is hoping to avoid a repeat of his side's 3-0 League Cup defeat by Partick: "I felt there was nothing in the Partick game in the cup - we just gave away silly goals at silly times.

"There wasn't much in the match. They probably edged the first 20 minutes and then after that I thought we were the better team until they got the penalty.

"So although it looks on paper that we got a doing from them, it wasn't really like that."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We have had a few occasions like this where we have had teams in the cup and a week later we play them again.

"I think, with St Johnstone last year, they won at Firhill then we beat them the second time up there and previously it has worked the other way.

"We know how tough it is. We know all their weaknesses and we know their strengths and they are a top side, full of confidence and on top of the league.

"We need to be at our best and need to make sure we can mix our game up.

"They have a lot of quality in their team now with three top footballers behind their striker and we have to make sure we stop them playing.

"We take confidence that we know we can go there and win, but the negative is, when we play a team so recently, it makes it very difficult to go and get points.

"They will be desperate to put one over us."