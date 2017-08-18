Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Accies doomed Hibs to relegation in their last visit to Easter Road in 2014

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Hibernian's new loan signing Brandon Barker could go into the squad for the visit of Hamilton.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley should return from a knock but attacker Martin Boyle is still on his way back from an ankle injury and could be fit for next week.

Xavier Tomas returns from suspension for Hamilton.

Manager Martin Canning has close to a full squad for the Easter Road trip on Saturday with only long-term absentee defender Michael Devlin unavailable.

Match stats

It is the first meeting of the clubs since Accies' May 2014 play-off win took them to the top flight and relegated Hibs

Hibs are seeking a fifth straight win this season and are unbeaten in seven

Hibs have won both of their opening top flight fixtures for the first time since 2009 and have never won their opening three

Accies have won only one of their last 21 away games in the top-flight, drawing eight and losing 12.

Pre-match views

Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson: "You obviously want to pick up as many points as possible in the first few games but a start is all it is.

"We haven't done anything yet. It is only two games in and this Saturday coming against Hamilton is just as important, maybe more important than the game last week.

"We will do our best to perform even better than we did at Ibrox.

"Hamilton will come and think they can get a result, and quite rightly so.

"Somebody mentioned that the last time we played Hamilton was the play-off but it hadn't entered my head. I am focusing on this game.

"Both clubs have come a long way since then and I don't know how many players have played in those games but it never crossed my mind."

Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford: "Last time I was there we got promoted into the Premier League, so it is a good ground for us.

"It was probably the best day of my career. It will be different circumstances going there this time, it will be a tough game, but hopefully we can get a positive result.

"We always seem to do well when we are up against it. We did well last season against the bigger teams and you would class Hibs as one of them this season.

"There will be no pressure, we will go there as underdogs and we are coming off a good result. Our confidence will be high and I can't see why we can't get a positive result there."