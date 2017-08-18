Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Hearts forward Isma Goncalves are free to play when the sides meet at Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday.

The pair had red cards from last week rescinded after the clubs successfully appealed against the dismissals.

Ibrox captain Lee Wallace could return from a thigh complaint.

Hearts winger Jamie Walker, a transfer target of Rangers', could start but Lewis Moore and Ashley Smith-Brown are out with knocks.

Don Cowie and Jordan McGhee return from injury for the visitors.

Match stats

Rangers have lost just one of their previous 19 home games against Hearts in the top flight, winning 14 of those.

Hearts beat Rangers twice in the league last season, both times at Tynecastle.

Rangers' Josh Windass has registered a joint league-high eight shots in his two games this term but has yet to score.

Hearts' Kyle Lafferty scored three goals in three League Cup matches but has now gone three games without a goal.

Pre-match views

Rangers defender James Tavernier: "I learned as soon as I came up here that everybody wants to beat us and everyone gives 200% against us, the new boys will learn that very quickly.

"It will be another tough test this weekend and we have to keep our heads and be focused.

"If tasty tackles are going in then people can get caught up in the moment but it is the players that are around you that need to help you out.

"We are a good group of lads and we maybe did get caught up a few times in the moment in a feisty game [against Hibernian last week] but it is something that we will learn from and we need to not let it affect us as we move forward.

"The intensity doesn't surprise me now, I know what to expect and I knew what to expect at the weekend.

"It is a case of controlling your emotions and using them in the right way because sometimes you can get caught up in the madness of the moment.

"The fans expect us to win every single game so we know the expectations, so we know we need to go into this weekend and get the three points and nothing less."

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly: "It's another tough game but it's one we're confident we can go and get a positive result.

"They obviously got beat last week against Hibs. They were down to 10 men for the majority of the game, which is hard for any team.

"We know they're a good team and a good side but we are too. We've got good players and we'll obviously be aware of their threats and try and exploit the areas that we feel we can get at them.

"It comes down to on the day if we can take our chances and stop them in the areas that they're good, then hopefully we can come out on top."