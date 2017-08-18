Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer played in the Barcelona side that beat Liverpool 3-1 at Anfield in the 2001-02 Champions League.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge could be involved after recovering from a thigh injury, while left-back Andrew Robertson is hoping to make his debut.

Philippe Coutinho, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are all missing because of injuries.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is sidelined after suffering a knee injury in the defeat by Huddersfield.

However, midfielders Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur may be fit enough to be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Behind the Coutinho cloud that hangs in the air, the first week of the new season suggests not much has changed at Anfield, with an exhilarating attack at one end of the pitch countered by an unpredictable and sometimes leaky defence at the other.

"Nonetheless, they'll fancy their chances here against a Palace side who came unstuck in a big way at home to promoted Huddersfield last week.

"It was an inauspicious start for new manager Frank de Boer as his team try to get to grips with a new style, but they did at least create some chances.

"Wilfred Zaha's absence is a blow, but surprisingly they've won this fixture at Anfield in each of the last three seasons."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The only thing we know is it's a tough game. Probably both teams were not overly happy [with their opening weekend].

"We were not really disappointed about our first game but it was how a first game can be. There are things to improve and it's always like this, but even then we could've won which I think everybody knows.

"For Crystal Palace it was a little bit different. They want to strike back I'm sure but, again, it's Anfield and we have to show this.

"I'm really looking forward to Anfield as it was a long time ago that we played there."

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: "Hopefully the negative impact of the 3-0 loss [to Huddersfield] is gone. It will be a difficult game at Liverpool but we will do our best.

"Liverpool have fantastic players. It will be a very strong team that they put out. They are very dangerous in attack. Jurgen Klopp has selected the players to capitalise on winning the ball in key areas.

"The strength of this club is in the fans being supportive of the team. They understand things won't change in one day."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Against Huddersfield, Palace looked like a team where the new manager has come in, changed the whole way they play and the players are not convinced by it.

That is why I am backing the Reds to win - although I am tipping them to keep a clean sheet, which is quite a big shout at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

The last Liverpool side to beat Palace at Anfield - a 3-1 win in October 2013.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace could become the first side to win four consecutive top-flight games at Anfield since Arsenal in December 1935.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won their opening Premier League home game in each of the last four seasons.

The Reds conceded as many goals in last weekend's 3-3 draw at Watford as they had in their previous seven league fixtures combined.

They have conceded 27 league goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) since Jurgen Klopp took charge - only Palace and Watford, with 28, have a worse record in that time.

Crystal Palace

Palace's 3-0 defeat by Huddersfield was their heaviest opening-day defeat since losing 6-1 to Liverpool at Selhurst Park in August 1994.

They have lost five of their last six Premier League matches, failing to score in each of those defeats.

Jurgen Klopp last faced Frank de Boer when his Dortmund side beat Ajax home and away in the 2012-13 Champions League group stage.

Christian Benteke has five goals in his past three Premier League games at Anfield for the away side - he only scored four goals there for Liverpool.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 73% Probability of away win: 10%

