Southampton v West Ham United

Mark Noble scored in a 3-1 win for the Hammers the last time these sides met at St. Mary's in February.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand should start after recovering from the knock he picked up against Swansea.

Club record signing Mario Lemina could make his Saints debut but defender Virgil van Dijk is still unavailable for selection.

West Ham's Michail Antonio is in the squad after recovering from a summer hamstring operation.

Andy Carroll, Cheikhou Kouyate and Manuel Lanzini are still out but could return against Newcastle next weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "After this week's takeover deal was completed, previous owner Katharina Liebherr wrote an open letter to Saints fans referring to Jisheng Gao's plans to follow the 'Southampton way'.

"Unfortunately, it was business as usual on the pitch last weekend, as they drew a blank at home for the sixth league game running - but there were signs of a more adventurous style of play than the one which so frustrated supporters under Claude Puel.

"It's likely a lot of teams will be spanked at Old Trafford this season, but the basic mistakes and manner in which West Ham wilted late on will be a concern for Slaven Bilic.

"He'll be delighted to have Michail Antonio back for a game that will be a much better barometer for the Hammers."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: ""I think we are working really well. We have to try to keep going and keep improving.

"[We have] to use our experience from Swansea and use everything we did in this game to keep learning and to use this experience for the next few games."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on the transfer market: "I know that the power is too much on the side of the players and their agents.

"The power is massive. We have to live with it and we have to try to find the best possible solution for the club."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton started with a draw against Swansea and their problem was they did not really look like they were going to score despite having plenty of chances.

I think they will have more opportunities on Saturday because West Ham do not look ready. If Saints can take them, they will win this time.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won 3-1 away in the most recent meeting between these sides and are looking to earn consecutive Premier League victories against Southampton for the first time since 2001.

Southampton have failed to score more than once in any of their last six Premier League home matches against West Ham.

Southampton

Saints are on a club record run of failing to score in six consecutive home league matches.

Their last Premier League goal at St Mary's was scored by James Ward-Prowse in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in April.

Southampton could equal their longest Premier League winless run at home of seven matches, set from December 1996 to March 1997 and April to October 1998.

The Saints scored just 17 league goals at home last season - the only team to score fewer were Sunderland, with 16.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored his first Southampton goal against West Ham last season but has failed to score in his last nine games for the club.

West Ham United

West Ham's 4-0 loss to Manchester United was their worst opening-day defeat since Newcastle beat them 4-0 in August 2002.

The Hammers have won just one of their last eight Premier League away matches (D3, L4) - a 2-1 victory at Burnley in May.

The last time West Ham lost their opening two league games in a season was in 2010-11 when they were relegated from the Premier League.

Mark Noble has scored five goals against Southampton, more than against any other side.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 58% Probability of away win: 18%

