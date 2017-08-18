Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Two goals by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy could not prevent an opening-day defeat at Arsenal.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has visited a specialist as he continues to struggle with a toe problem, although he could still be involved on Saturday.

Danny Drinkwater, Vicente Iborra, Robert Huth and Nampalys Mendy remain sidelined by injury.

Brighton are without Izzy Brown because of the hamstring injury he picked up during their defeat by Manchester City.

Manager Chris Hughton says this game has come too soon for record signing Jose Izquierdo to feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Leicester could take many positives from their defeat at Arsenal in the season's opening fixture but will be desperate to take three points against Brighton - especially as the Foxes' next two league games are against Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

"Brighton were stubborn against Manchester City on their Premier League bow, but well beaten in the end.

"Chris Hughton has broken the club's transfer record three times this summer, most recently adding Colombian Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge - a spectacular scorer against Leicester in last season's Champions League.

"But for all the optimism at Brighton it would be a surprise if they could record a first top-flight away win since 1983."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on £25m signing Kelechi Iheanacho: "He's had a bit of discomfort with his toe. He has been to see a specialist and we're trying to give him enough time to recover from that.

"He can run but not at full pelt. Striking a ball, if he catches it wrong on his toe, it's a problem. So sometimes he's getting a lot of discomfort, so we're trying to manage that as best as we can."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on Leicester: "In terms of them winning the league… it was an extraordinary one off. But certainly we can follow their model in terms of the size of the club.

"They are a club that have got a very good history but they've spent a period of time outside of the Premier League.

"The way they approached the Championship to get promotion and then stay there - yes, absolutely I think they are a good model to follow."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester looked really lively in their defeat by Arsenal on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Jamie Vardy was looking particularly sharp and obviously they have got Kelechi Iheanacho waiting in the wings. I think they will just have too much firepower for Brighton.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

They last met in Leicester's Championship-winning season of 2013-14, with Brighton winning home and away.

The Seagulls also did the league double over Leicester the last time both teams were in the top flight in 1980-81.

Leicester

The Foxes won their first five home league games under Craig Shakespeare last season but then failed to win the last two - including a 6-1 defeat by Spurs.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against newly-promoted sides, winning seven and drawing five since they lost 5-0 to Bolton in August 2001.

Jamie Vardy has provided 19 Premier League assists since the start of the 2014-15 season, second only to James Milner among English players.

Leonardo Ulloa scored 23 goals in 50 Championship appearances for Brighton before moving to Leicester in 2014.

Brighton & Hove Albion

This is Brighton's first top-flight away fixture since a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City in May 1983.

Their only away win in the last 29 attempts in the top division came at Swansea City in March 1983.

The Seagulls have scored just one goal in their last four league games.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross covered 12.8km against Manchester City, the most by a Premier League player on the opening weekend.

Anthony Knockaert made 109 appearances for Leicester, scoring 16 goals.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 57% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.