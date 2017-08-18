Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Opposition managers Tony Pulis and Sean Dyche both enjoyed victories on the opening weekend

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could name the same side that beat champions Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Summer signing Phil Bardsley is still short of fitness and Dean Marney is a long-term injury absentee.

Gareth Barry is expected to make his debut for West Brom after signing from Everton during the week.

Jonny Evans - a target for Manchester City - is a major doubt because of a hamstring problem, while Gareth McAuley and James Morrison remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "While West Brom's 1-0 success over Bournemouth was predicted by many, Burnley's triumph at Chelsea certainly wasn't.

"Inevitably, much of the analysis that followed was devoted to the champions' shortcomings but that doesn't detract from the quality Sean Dyche's team displayed.

"It's very encouraging for a side who struggled on the road last season. Ten home victories were the foundation for their survival, although Albion were not among those vanquished sides and have never lost to Burnley in the Premier League.

"The last two meetings at Turf Moor have finished 2-2 and, with Gareth Barry now on board, Tony Pulis will be optimistic of coming home with a valuable point again."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I've got a squad here who I believe in. If we can get competition by adding players, we will.

"Ideally we want to keep supporting the group and keep growing.

"If that doesn't happen we'll continue to work as we have done in the past with the players we've got and continue doing everything we can to develop them as individuals and as a team."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on Manchester City's failed bid for Jonny Evans: "I think every player is for sale at the right price.

"It would be crazy to say a team like West Brom won't sell if a team are going to put a huge amount of money in front of you.

"It would need to be a very good offer. If that offer came in then we would sit down and talk to Jonny.

"He has been made club captain and he wants to get on with his football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Despite their win at Stamford Bridge, I still think it is going to be a tougher season for Burnley than it was last year - but they would be happy with four points from their first two games, if they do get a draw this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have only beaten West Brom twice in 17 league meetings since October 1992. Both Premier League encounters at Turf Moor so far have ended 2-2.

The Baggies are unbeaten in six top-flight matches against Burnley since a 2-1 away defeat in March 1970.

However, Albion's only win in their last 12 top-flight fixtures at Turf Moor came in February 1965 (W1, D5, L6).

Burnley

Burnley are attempting to win their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1973.

Their only victory in the last six matches at Turf Moor came against Stoke in April (W1, D2, L3).

Sam Vokes is the first Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League games - a run he started against West Brom in May. He has seven goals in his last six appearances in the division, having only scored five times in his previous 58 matches.

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies earned a first win in 10 attempts by beating Bournemouth on the opening weekend (D2, L7).

However, Albion are yet to win a Premier League away fixture in 2017, drawing four matches and losing five.

West Brom haven't won their first two league games in a top-flight season since 1978-79.

Chris Brunt is poised to make his 500th club appearance. He has provided 14 assists from set-pieces in the Premier League since August 2014, more than any other player during this period.

Burnley-born Jay Rodriguez scored 41 goals in 128 appearances for his hometown club between 2007-2012.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

