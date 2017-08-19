Eastleigh v Tranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aldershot
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|10
|2
|Sutton United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Dover
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|4
|Bromley
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|8
|5
|Dag & Red
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|7
|2
|8
|6
|Boreham Wood
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|7
|Maidenhead United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|4
|1
|3
|0
|10
|8
|2
|6
|9
|Gateshead
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|6
|10
|Wrexham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|11
|Leyton Orient
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|12
|Woking
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|13
|Barrow
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|14
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|15
|Eastleigh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|16
|Macclesfield
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|17
|Chester
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Fylde
|4
|0
|3
|1
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|19
|Hartlepool
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|20
|Halifax
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|21
|Maidstone United
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|22
|Guiseley
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|23
|Solihull Moors
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|1
|24
|Torquay
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
