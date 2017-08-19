Inverness CT v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|3
|Morton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Queen of Sth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|6
|Livingston
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|7
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Falkirk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|9
|Brechin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|10
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
