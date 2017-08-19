Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Brechin
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Brechin City

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd22003126
    2Dunfermline21106244
    3Morton21104134
    4Queen of Sth21015323
    5St Mirren210145-13
    6Livingston20203302
    7Dumbarton20201102
    8Falkirk201124-21
    9Brechin201136-31
    10Inverness CT200216-50
