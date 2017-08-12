Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Alves, Hibernian, Lennon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are weighing up a move for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee ahead of their Champions League play-off against Astana. Coetzee, 20, is ready to leave homeland club Ajax Cape Town.

Full story: Daily Record

Rangers defender Bruno Alves is loving life in the Scottish Premiership, and says West Ham star Jose Fonte told him he would enjoy playing for Rangers. (Various)

Neil Lennon insists he is relishing returning to Ibrox as Hibernian head coach - and says he has missed the "drama, intensity and theatre of it". (Various)

Danny Swanson would love to replicate Ivan Sproule's hat-trick heroics at Ibrox when Hibs lock horns with Rangers this afternoon. Sproule netted three against Rangers in Glasgow 12 years ago and Swanson says: "You say the name Ivan Sproule and the hat-trick is what you remember. I'd love to have half of that at Ibrox!" (Scottish Sun)

With Neil Lennon, Anthony Stokes and Efe Ambrose visiting this afternoon, Rangers v Hibs is "as close to an Old Firm game as Rangers could possibly get," according to former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Ross County striker Alex Schalk aims to take his frustration out on Aberdeen after the Highland outfit missed out on a place in the quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup. (Various)

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has tipped Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly to be a success at Tynecastle. "Jon is a winner, he speaks his mind and doesn't shy away from responsibility," says McCulloch. (Daily Record)