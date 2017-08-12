Guillermo Varela: Man Utd defender rejoins Penarol

Guillermo Varela
Guillermo Varela (left) made just four league appearances for Manchester United

Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela has left Manchester United to return to his home-town club Penarol.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he made 11 appearances.

He was suspended by the German club in May when he suffered an infection after getting a tattoo against orders.

Varela became the first player to sign under David Moyes' reign at Old Trafford, when he joined on a five-year deal in 2013.

He went on loan to Real Madrid Castilla in Spain the following summer, having failed to make an appearance for United.

On his return, in 2015-16, he featured just four times in the Premier League.

He scored an injury-time winner to help United clinch the Under-21 Premier League title in April 2016.

