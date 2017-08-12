Taye Taiwo: Nigerian defender chasing stability with third move in a year

Taye Taiwo has signed for his eighth European club side

Former Nigeria international defender Taye Taiwo says he is craving stability after joining his third club in a year.

The much-travelled Taiwo moved to bottom-of-the-table Swedish top tier side AFC Eskilstuna this week until the end of the season.

He joined from Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, the club he signed for in January after a spell at HJK Helsinki.

The 32-year-old, who has 59 caps for Nigeria, has played in six European leagues in five years.

"I would love to enjoy stability, like every professional footballer out there, but in football you never know," Taiwo told BBC Sport.

"My desire is to play football regularly and the plan is to achieve that here.

"I came to Eskilstuna knowing the challenges can only bring out the best in me and I hope my experience will help the club as well."

Taiwo won the French Ligue 1 title with Marseille in 2010, as well as back-to-back French League Cups in 2010 and 2011. He also won the 2010 French Super Cup.

Taye Taiwo's career: 2003-2004: Gabros (youth player) 2012-2013: Dynamo Kiev (loan) 2004: Lobi Stars (youth player) 2013-2015: Bursaspor 2005-2011: Marseille 2015-2016: HJK Helsinki 2011-2013: Milan 2017: Lausanne 2012: Queens Park Rangers (loan) 2017: AFC Eskilstuna

The left-back made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals before joining Italian giants AC Milan in 2011.

He struggled to establish himself in Italy and then spent six months on loan at English club QPR in 2012, before another loan at Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev.

He then joined Turkish club Buraspor on a permanent deal in July 2013, leading to further stints at Finnish side HJK Helsinki and Switzerland's Lausanne-Sport.

Taiwo featured in the 2005 Fifa World Youth Championship where he was voted the third-best player of the tournament in the Netherlands, behind Lionel Messi and compatriot John Mikel Obi.

As Taiwo joins, Emmanuel Frimpong is on his way out of AFC Eskilstuna

He also played for the Super Eagles at the 2010 Fifa World Cup tournament in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another nomadic West African, Ghana's Emmanuel Frimpong, is on his way out of Eskilstuna, after his contract was terminated by the struggling Swedish club.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Arsenal, signed a two-year deal in February but had his contract ended early by mutual consent, after making just 10 appearances.

A Former England youth international, Frimpong switched allegiance to Ghana in 2011 and made his debut in 2012.

After a three-year spell at Arsenal, he was sent out on loan to Wolves, Charlton Athletic, Fulham and Barnsley. Capped once by Ghana, he played in Russia with Ufa and Arsenal Tula, before joining AFC Eskilstuna.

The Swedes were founded in 1991 as FC Café Opera, and have changed names three times between 2005 and 2016. They won promotion to the Swedish top flight last season.