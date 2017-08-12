Amr Gamal becomes first Egyptian footballer to play in SA

Amr Gamal was promoted from Al Ahly's youth team in 2013

Striker Amr Gamal is to become the first Egyptian to play in South Africa after his club Al Ahly agreed a loan deal with Bidvest Wits.

The 26-year-old has played for the Egyptian club's senior team since 2013, having previously been a member of Al Ahly's youth side.

He will join the Johannesburg-based South African Premier Division champions on a one-year loan deal.

Al Ahly confirmed the move, saying head coach Hossam El-Badry had approved it.

The Pharaohs international has made more than 100 appearances for Al Ahly and has scored 29 goals.

He will move to the South African side - nicknamed the Clever Boys - after the Egypt Cup final against Al Masry on Tuesday.

Bidvest Wits won their maiden title in May and are eyeing African Champions League glory under coach Gavin Hunt.