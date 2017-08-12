Amr Gamal becomes first Egyptian footballer to play in SA
Striker Amr Gamal is to become the first Egyptian to play in South Africa after his club Al Ahly agreed a loan deal with Bidvest Wits.
The 26-year-old has played for the Egyptian club's senior team since 2013, having previously been a member of Al Ahly's youth side.
He will join the Johannesburg-based South African Premier Division champions on a one-year loan deal.
Al Ahly confirmed the move, saying head coach Hossam El-Badry had approved it.
The Pharaohs international has made more than 100 appearances for Al Ahly and has scored 29 goals.
He will move to the South African side - nicknamed the Clever Boys - after the Egypt Cup final against Al Masry on Tuesday.
Bidvest Wits won their maiden title in May and are eyeing African Champions League glory under coach Gavin Hunt.