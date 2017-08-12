Kyle Howkins: West Bromwich Albion youngster joins Cambridge United on loan

Kyle Howkins played 20 times for Mansfield Town last season

West Bromwich Albion central defender Kyle Howkins has joined League two Cambridge United on a six-month loan.

The 21-year-old, who has yet to play for the Baggies, spent last season on loan in League Two at Mansfield.

"We feel he will settle into our football club very quickly," said U's boss Shaun Derry.

"He compliments the players we already have in that department of the field, with his major attributes being his pace and power."

