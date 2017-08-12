Scottish League One: Ayr win again, Albion Rovers hit five at Hampden

Craig Moore was one of Ayr's scorers against Forfar

Ayr United made it two wins out of two in Scottish League One with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Forfar Athletic.

Raith Rovers and Arbroath remain unbeaten, two points behind, with Raith beating Stranraer 3-0 and Arbroath drawing 1-1 at Airdrieonians.

East Fife claimed a narrow 1-0 win against visitors Alloa Athletic.

And Queen's Park remain bottom of the division following their 5-2 defeat at Hampden by Albion Rovers.

At Somerset Park, Ayrbuilt on last week's 5-1 win away to Albion Rovers with another handsome scoreline.

Craig Moore and Declan McDaid both scored first-half goals and Robbie Crawford wrapped up the points with a third nine minutes from the end.

Lewis Vaughan scored twice and set up the other for Greig Spence in Raith'svictory at Stark's Park.

Arbroath were ahead against hosts Airdrie through Omar Kader's first-half strike but Andy Ryan replied in the second period.

Greg Hurst got the only goal 11 minutes into the second half as East Fife claimed their first league win of the season.

And, at the national stadium, Alan Trouten and Connor Shields each scored twice after Jason Marr had netted in Albion Rovers' big win, with one of Trouten's coming from the penalty spot.

Sean Burns had fired Queen's Park ahead and the Spiders also got the final goal of the game through Thomas Orr's header.