BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Special moment to score winning goal for Everton

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Everton striker Wayne Rooney tells Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker it was a special moment to score the winner at Goodison Park - his 199th goal in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Stoke

Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

