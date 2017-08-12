Scottish League Two: Stirling Albion set early pace, Peterhead also win

Rory McAllister scored twice for Peterhead

Early Scottish League Two pace-setters Stirling Albion made it two wins from two by defeating Berwick Rangers 4-0.

Peterhead joined Stirling on six points following a 3-0 success over Elgin City.

Edinburgh City slumped to their second straight loss as Ben Stirling's first-half winner earned Cowdenbeath a 1-0 victory.

Annan Athletic were beaten again, losing 2-1 to Clyde, while Montrose and Stenhousemuir drew 1-1.

After claiming an opening-day victory over Stenny thanks to Ross Kavanagh's 82nd-minute winner, Stirling had a far more straightforward afternoon back on home soil.

Darren Smith took his tally for the season to three league goals with a first-half brace that put Stirling in charge against Berwick, and Kavanagh and Ross Smith added further strikes after the interval.

Peterhead needed two goals in the final five minutes to make a winning start at Annan seven days earlier, but were able to go ahead against Elgin through Rory McAllister's effort midway through the first half.

McAllister then doubled that advantage on the stroke of half-time by converting a penalty he had won himself from Stephen Bronsky's tackle.

Allan Smith made it 3-0 before the hour mark, but Peterhead finished the contest with 10 men when Nicky Riley was dismissed for violent conduct.

Barry Cuddihy and Smart Osadolor both scored for Clyde in their win over Annan, with Rabin Omar claiming a consolation.

Stenhousemuir took a late lead away to Montrose through Mark McGuigan's 70th-minute header, but Graham Webster levelled eight minutes later to salvage a point.