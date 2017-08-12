BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield: David Wagner praises 'clinical' Terriers

Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says his side were "clinical" after an impressive 3-0 win away against Crystal Palace, but will not look "too far ahead" after making a dream start to their debut season in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Huddersfield

Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

