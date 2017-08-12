BBC Sport - Brighton 0-2 Man City: Chris Hughton says plenty of positives from defeat

Plenty of positives from Brighton defeat - Hughton

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says there are plenty of positives from their 2-0 home defeat by "world-class" Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT:Brighton 0-2 Manchester City

Watch highlights from this weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 12 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Plenty of positives from Brighton defeat - Hughton

Video

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Video

Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche

Video

Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

Video

Guardiola satisfied with win over Brighton

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Rooney different class - Koeman

Video

Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Top Stories