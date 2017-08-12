BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Allen double sinks Mallards at Ferney Park

Allen double sinks Mallards at Ferney Park

Glentoran striker Curtis Allen scores a controversial late winner to complete his double in a 2-1 victory over Ballinamallard United in the Premiership opener.

Ryan Curran put the Mallards in front from a penalty and Allen levelled before the 87th-minute goal, which the Mallards claimed came courtesy of a handball.

Ballinamallard boss Gavin Dykes was unhappy with the decision to allow the goal while Glens manager Gary Haveron said it was a deserved win for the visitors.

Top videos

Video

Allen double sinks Mallards at Ferney Park

Video

Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche

Video

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Rooney different class - Koeman

Video

Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

Video

Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Video

Who are Defoe's top five Premier League players?

Top Stories