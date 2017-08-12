BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Reds put six past Ards in Solitude victory

Reds put six past Ards in Solitude victory

Jay Donnelly and Joe Gormley bag doubles as Cliftonville beat Ards 6-3 in an entertaining Premiership encounter.

Jonny Frazer netted the first and last goals of the game for Ards but this was an impressive display from the Reds with Gormley marking his Solitude return with two goals.

Barry Gray made a winning start as Cliftonville manager and he reflected on the game along with Ards boss Colin Nixon.

Top videos

Video

Reds put six past Ards in Solitude victory

Video

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Video

Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche

Video

Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

Video

Guardiola satisfied with win over Brighton

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Rooney different class - Koeman

Video

Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Top Stories