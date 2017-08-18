Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata scored one goal and set up another on his Premier League debut last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will give a fitness test to full-back Kieran Trippier, who could return from an ankle problem.

However, Spurs remain without injured trio Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is back from a ban but Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are suspended after being sent off last weekend and Pedro is a doubt.

Alvaro Morata may make his first league start after scoring against Burnley last weekend.

Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko returned to training this week following injury lay-offs, but neither are fully fit. Hazard will not be risked but Bakayoko could be available on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "The 'Wembley factor' has been cited time and again as a reason not to back Tottenham for the title this season.

"The facts are that Spurs have lost seven (including a penalty shootout defeat) and won just one of their last nine games at Wembley - and that three of those defeats were against Chelsea.

"However, Spurs should strongly fancy their chances of dismissing all talk of a hoodoo by putting one over one of their fiercest rivals - if they do then Wembley could soon be working in their favour.

"Chelsea are unlikely to play as badly as they did in the first half of their shock defeat against Burnley, but injuries and suspensions already are testing the depth of their squad, and Tottenham will be hungry to inflict more early damage on Antonio Conte's side."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I think they [Tottenham] are doing a great job this year. Mauricio Pochettino is doing a great job. He has built a great base, a foundation for his club.

"We must do the same. We do not have these bases. I have great respect for Tottenham. They are challenging for the title."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "If we are not able to win it is not because of Wembley, it is because of us. It is the most exciting place to play football.

"It is where football is born. For me, in Argentina and Spain, Wembley was a big dream and now [we have] a possibility to play there every two weeks, or maybe every week, or maybe three times in one week.

"A problem? Oh, come on, I love Wembley. Wembley is not the problem. We need to make Wembley our home.

"Okay it was difficult to move from White Hart Lane to Wembley [last season] and it was a perfect excuse for everyone. Now it's not an excuse."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Tottenham's first Premier League game at Wembley but it will not be quite the test that people were expecting when the fixtures came out.

Chelsea are all over the place, as we saw against Burnley, so I am going to go for a Spurs win - if I am right, then the Blues really are in crisis, aren't they?

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 league and cup games against Tottenham (W8, D7).

This will be the first Premier League match played at Wembley Stadium - which will become the 58th different venue to a host game in the competition.

Tottenham

Spurs could set a club record of 15 consecutive home league wins on Sunday. The longest winning streak at home in the top flight is Liverpool's run of 21 victories in 1972.

Tottenham ended last season unbeaten at home in the league (W17, D2). Their most recent home defeat in the top flight came against Southampton in May 2015, although both Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen won at White Hart Lane in the Champions League last year.

Spurs are unbeaten in 13 Premier League London derbies at home under Mauricio Pochettino, winning nine.

Since beating Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, Spurs have won just one of nine games at Wembley (D2, L6). Their solitary win came against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Harry Kane's next goal will be his 100th in all competitions for Tottenham.

Kane has failed to score in any of his 11 Premier League appearances in August, but he has 18 goals in his last 21 top-flight matches against London clubs.

Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in each of Tottenham's last six goals against Chelsea in all competitions (one goal, five assists).

Chelsea

The last time Chelsea lost both of their opening two league games was in 1973 - with one of those defeats coming against Burnley.

The last reigning top-flight champions to begin the season with two defeats were Aston Villa in 1981.

Since August 2015, the reigning Premier League champions (i.e. Chelsea or Leicester) have lost 31 of 77 top-flight matches, winning just 24 games.

Seven of Antonio Conte's eight defeats as Chelsea boss have come in London.

Alvaro Morata could become the fourth player to score in his first two Premier League appearances for Chelsea after Adrian Mutu (2003), Deco (2008) and Diego Costa (2014).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (sports analytics machine) is a super-computer developed by @ProfIanMcHale

