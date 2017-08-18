Premier League
Huddersfield13:30Newcastle
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie
Steve Mounie scored with his first two shots on target for Huddersfield

    TEAM NEWS

    Huddersfield are without injured quartet Nahki Wells, Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

    Captain Tommy Smith is available despite being substituted after 57 minutes last weekend.

    Newcastle could give a debut to striker Joselu, who has joined from Stoke, but midfielder Jonjo Shelvey begins a ban.

    Defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett are both sidelined after being forced off with injuries against Tottenham last weekend.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Simon Brotherton: "Huddersfield will certainly have made a few people sit up and take notice following their impressive 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend.

    "It was the perfect start to life in the Premier League but head coach David Wagner was right to keep things in perspective.

    "Still, the atmosphere will no doubt be at fever pitch at the John Smith's stadium on Sunday, and why not - 45 years is a long time to wait to play at home in the top flight.

    "Newcastle are likely to be cagey and cautious opponents in this one. With Jonjo Shelvey suspended and both Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett injured, Rafael Benitez would surely be happy with a first point of the new season."

    Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We need Premier League support on Sunday and I have trust and belief that the Huddersfield fans will deliver.

    "Last week was only one game but it was a perfect result for us. It's given us confidence that what we did in pre-season was right.

    "It's important for us to get points on the board and to put in a good performance."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Newcastle were doing all right against Tottenham until Jonjo Shelvey got himself sent off, and that was the end of that.

    A draw would not be a disaster for Huddersfield. That would leave them on four points, and they would only need another 36 to stay up.

    Prediction: 1-1

    Lawro's full predictions v Detroit actor Will Poulter

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Huddersfield's 2-1 win at St James' Park last season is their only victory in their last 11 league and cup meetings.
    • The last top-flight fixtures between these clubs, in the 1971-72 season, both ended in goalless draws.
    • Huddersfield's most recent top-flight win against Newcastle was 2-0 in April 1955. Newcastle last won a top-flight game away to Huddersfield later that year, triumphing 6-2 in November 1955.

    Huddersfield Town

    • Only two newly-promoted sides have won their first two Premier League games: Hull City last season and Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02.
    • Huddersfield's starting line-up against Crystal Palace was the youngest of any team during the first round of Premier League matches, with an average age of 25 years and 143 days.
    • Steve Mounie can become the first player to score in his opening two Premier League appearances for a promoted side since Michael Ricketts with Bolton in 2001.

    Newcastle United

    • The Magpies began last season with back-to-back league defeats - with the second loss a 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield at St James' Park.
    • The last time they lost their opening two top-flight fixtures was in 1999.
    • Newcastle earned 14 wins and 46 points away from home in last season's Championship, both new club records.
    • However, they are winless in their last 11 Premier League away games (D2, L9) since beating Tottenham in December 2015.
    • Dwight Gayle has scored in all three of his previous league games against Huddersfield Town.
    • Victory would ensure Rafael Benitez reaches 500 points as a Premier League manager.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 28%
    Probability of home win: 43%Probability of away win: 29%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale

    Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 20th August 2017

    View all Premier League fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Man Utd11004043
    2Huddersfield11003033
    3Man City11002023
    4Tottenham11002023
    5Arsenal11004313
    6Burnley11003213
    7Everton11001013
    8West Brom11001013
    9Liverpool10103301
    10Watford10103301
    11Southampton10100001
    12Swansea10100001
    13Leicester100134-10
    14Chelsea100123-10
    15Bournemouth100101-10
    16Stoke100101-10
    17Brighton100102-20
    18Newcastle100102-20
    19Crystal Palace100103-30
    20West Ham100104-40
    View full Premier League table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC