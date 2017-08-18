Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Steve Mounie scored with his first two shots on target for Huddersfield

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield are without injured quartet Nahki Wells, Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Captain Tommy Smith is available despite being substituted after 57 minutes last weekend.

Newcastle could give a debut to striker Joselu, who has joined from Stoke, but midfielder Jonjo Shelvey begins a ban.

Defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett are both sidelined after being forced off with injuries against Tottenham last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Huddersfield will certainly have made a few people sit up and take notice following their impressive 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend.

"It was the perfect start to life in the Premier League but head coach David Wagner was right to keep things in perspective.

"Still, the atmosphere will no doubt be at fever pitch at the John Smith's stadium on Sunday, and why not - 45 years is a long time to wait to play at home in the top flight.

"Newcastle are likely to be cagey and cautious opponents in this one. With Jonjo Shelvey suspended and both Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett injured, Rafael Benitez would surely be happy with a first point of the new season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We need Premier League support on Sunday and I have trust and belief that the Huddersfield fans will deliver.

"Last week was only one game but it was a perfect result for us. It's given us confidence that what we did in pre-season was right.

"It's important for us to get points on the board and to put in a good performance."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle were doing all right against Tottenham until Jonjo Shelvey got himself sent off, and that was the end of that.

A draw would not be a disaster for Huddersfield. That would leave them on four points, and they would only need another 36 to stay up.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's 2-1 win at St James' Park last season is their only victory in their last 11 league and cup meetings.

The last top-flight fixtures between these clubs, in the 1971-72 season, both ended in goalless draws.

Huddersfield's most recent top-flight win against Newcastle was 2-0 in April 1955. Newcastle last won a top-flight game away to Huddersfield later that year, triumphing 6-2 in November 1955.

Huddersfield Town

Only two newly-promoted sides have won their first two Premier League games: Hull City last season and Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02.

Huddersfield's starting line-up against Crystal Palace was the youngest of any team during the first round of Premier League matches, with an average age of 25 years and 143 days.

Steve Mounie can become the first player to score in his opening two Premier League appearances for a promoted side since Michael Ricketts with Bolton in 2001.

Newcastle United

The Magpies began last season with back-to-back league defeats - with the second loss a 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield at St James' Park.

The last time they lost their opening two top-flight fixtures was in 1999.

Newcastle earned 14 wins and 46 points away from home in last season's Championship, both new club records.

However, they are winless in their last 11 Premier League away games (D2, L9) since beating Tottenham in December 2015.

Dwight Gayle has scored in all three of his previous league games against Huddersfield Town.

Victory would ensure Rafael Benitez reaches 500 points as a Premier League manager.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 29%

