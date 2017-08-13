Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Astana, Leipzig

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a £20m double move into the transfer market to secure Scotland international Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday and fellow striker Nelson Oliveira, of Norwich City. (Sunday Mirror)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon claimed he had done nothing wrong after making a provocative arm-gesture towards the Ibrox main stand following his side's equaliser in their fiery 3-2 win over Rangers and said he was unhappy at opposition assistant Helder Baptista making a complaint to the police about him.(Scotland On Sunday)

Pedro Caixinha has criticised Hibs head coach Neil Lennon for showing a lack of respect in the Ibrox technical area - and believes his Rangers side were treated badly by the officials during their 3-2 defeat.(Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has urged Ryan Jack to stay calm under pressure after the midfielder was sent off in their 3-2 defeat by Hibs. (Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he will not be bringing in another striker before the transfer window closes and has backed youngsters Ryan Hardie and Zak Rudden to step up in the event of injuries to the club's trio of senior strikers - Kenny Miller, Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera.(Sunday Herald)

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes (right) has been linked with Wolves

Striker Martyn Waghorn, sold last week by Rangers to Ipswich Town, came off the bench to score the winner against Barnsley in the English Championship. (Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Interim Hearts head coach Jon Daly says winger Jamie Walker, who returned to the bench for the win over Kilmarnock, could start against Rangers next week despite being linked with a move to the Ibrox club.(Scottish Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers fears one of England's top clubs will test Celtic's resolve with a big-money offer for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney. (Sunday Express)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Stuart Armstrong is keen to commit his future to the Scottish champions and has urged his board to agree a contract extension with the 25-year-old as the uncertainty over his future is affecting his game.(Sunday Mail)

Rivaldo Coetzee, the defender being linked with Celtic, was forced to apologise to present club Ajax Cape Town and branded "disrespectful" by his coach after failing to report for pre-season training earlier this summer. (Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have no qualms about playing Leigh Griffiths in Wednesday's Champions League play-off against Astana despite the striker not being 100% fit - because none of his payers are yet full fit.(Sunday Mail)

Lawrence Shankland is on trial with Swansea City

Astana defender Yevgeny Postnikov is an injury doubt for their Champions League play-off first leg against Celtic after the Russian missed the Kazakhstan league leaders' 3-0 away win over Aktobe. (Sunday Mail)

Oliver Burke thinks Dougie Freedman would be a great choice as Hearts head coach and has praised the former Nottingham Forest manager for his role in helping the Scotland winger win a big-money move to Leipzig.(Sunday Mail)

Striker Lawrence Shankland, the 22-year-old released by Aberdeen, has been offered a trial with Swansea City's Under-23 development squad. (Scotland On Sunday, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Five, or perhaps six, Scots have the chance to boost Great Britain's medal haul on the final day of the World Championship in London today. (Sunday Herald)