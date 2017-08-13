Man City sign Nigeria's Kayode then loan him to Girona

Nigeria international striker Olarenwaju Kayode

Manchester City have signed Nigeria striker Olarenwaju Kayode from Austria Vienna on a four year deal and have immediately loaned him out to Spanish side Girona.

The 24-year-old finished as the top scorer in Austria's top flight last season with 17 goals in 33 games.

Kayode, who was also reportedly linked with a move to Newcastle United, opted for City and moves to the newly promoted La Liga outfit Girona where four other City players are to spend the 2017/18 season.

The striker scored 24 goals in all 48 matches for Austria Vienna last season, including two goals in two games against AS Roma in the Europa League.

In total he produced 37 goals and created 18 assists in 85 appearances for Austria Vienna during his two-year spell at the club.

Kayode, who has also played in the Ivory Coast (ASEC Mimosas), Switzerland (FC Luzern) and Israel (Maccabi Netanya), represented Nigeria at the 2009 and 2011 Fifa U-17 and U-20 World Cups respectively.

He made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Senegal in March and has three caps for the three-time African Champions.