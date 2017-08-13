Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side's opening match of the Premier League season was "difficult from the beginning" and Jonjo Shelvey's red card "changed everything" as the Magpies lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.