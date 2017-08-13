BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham: Jonjo Shelvey red card changed game - Rafael Benitez
Shelvey red card changed game - Benitez
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side's opening match of the Premier League season was "difficult from the beginning" and Jonjo Shelvey's red card "changed everything" as the Magpies lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham.
