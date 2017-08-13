Match ends, Strasbourg 3, Lille 0.
Strasbourg 3-0 Lille
-
Lille gave two different outfield players a spell in goal as they lost at Strasbourg.
The visitors had used their three substitutes when Mike Maignan was sent off after 63 minutes for throwing the ball at an opponent's head.
Striker Nicolas de Preville went in goal but conceded softly when Jonas Martin poked the ball past him.
Defender Ibrahim Amadou then took over and conceded a Dimitri Lienard penalty and an excellent Jeremy Grimm strike.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
- 30Kamara
- 27Lala
- 12Mangane
- 21SalmierSubstituted forLienardat 70'minutes
- 4Martinez
- 8Aholou
- 28Martin
- 29Da CostaSubstituted forGoncalvesat 60'minutes
- 10CorgnetBooked at 63minsSubstituted forGrimmat 85'minutes
- 7Sacko
- 9Saadi
Substitutes
- 1Bonnefoi
- 6Grimm
- 11Lienard
- 13Blayac
- 17Goncalves
- 19Bahoken
- 22Seka
Lille
- 16MaignanBooked at 63mins
- 2MalcuitSubstituted forMaia Alencarat 19'minutes
- 15IéBooked at 81mins
- 6Amadou
- 3Alonso
- 25ToureBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKouameat 37'minutes
- 7El Ghazi
- 23Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forBissoumaat 12'minutes
- 10Benzia
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 12de Preville
Substitutes
- 9Ponce
- 19Pepe
- 20Maia Alencar
- 21Bissouma
- 29Kouame
- 30Koffi
- 33Faraj
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
- Attendance:
- 25,591
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 3, Lille 0.
Attempt missed. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yassine Benzia following a corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonas Martin.
Luiz Araujo (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araujo.
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 3, Lille 0. Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Martin.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Bingourou Kamara.
Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Jeremy Grimm replaces Benjamin Corgnet.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).
Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Benzia.
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 2, Lille 0. Dmitri Lienard (Strasbourg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Edgar Ié (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Edgar Ié (Lille) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Strasbourg. Kader Mangane draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Goncalves.
Foul by Edgar Ié (Lille).
Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Junior Alonso (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luiz Araujo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Offside, Lille. Thiago Maia tries a through ball, but Nicolas de Preville is caught offside.
Yassine Benzia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kader Mangane (Strasbourg).
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 1, Lille 0. Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dmitri Lienard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Edgar Ié.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Junior Alonso.
Attempt blocked. Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Corgnet with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Goncalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ihsan Sacko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ihsan Sacko (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Dmitri Lienard replaces Yoann Salmier.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Maia (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Benzia.
Booking
Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Mike Maignan (Lille) is shown the red card for violent conduct.