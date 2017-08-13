Strasbourg 3-0 Lille

From the section

Nicolas de Preville, who went in goal for just over 10 minutes, has been linked to Burnley - as a striker

Lille gave two different outfield players a spell in goal as they lost at Strasbourg.

The visitors had used their three substitutes when Mike Maignan was sent off after 63 minutes for throwing the ball at an opponent's head.

Striker Nicolas de Preville went in goal but conceded softly when Jonas Martin poked the ball past him.

Defender Ibrahim Amadou then took over and conceded a Dimitri Lienard penalty and an excellent Jeremy Grimm strike.