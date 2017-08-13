Neil Lennon: Rangers' fans group criticises Hibernian manager following Ibrox loss

From the section

Hibernian came from behind to beat 10-man Rangers at Ibrox

A Rangers supporters' group has urged the police and football authorities to investigate the conduct of Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon.

Club 1872, the second largest shareholder in Rangers, claims Lennon made "various inflammatory gestures" to fans during Hibs' 3-2 win at Ibrox.

The fans' group wants Police Scotland and the Scottish Professional Football League to speak to the Hibs boss.

Neither Hibs nor Lennon have commented on the Club 1872 statement.