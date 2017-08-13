Lazio beat Juventus in dramatic Italian Super Cup

The Italian Super Cup has returned to its old format, after last season's event was held in Qatar in December

Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup following a thrilling finale at the Stadio Olimpico.

Simone Inzaghi's side led 2-0 thanks to Ciro Immobile's double, the first from a penalty and the second a fine header after the break.

Paulo Dybala scored twice in the last five minutes for Juve, with a free-kick and a penalty, to level the score.

But Alessandro Murgia converted Jordan Lukaku's cross in injury time as Lazio won without needing extra time.