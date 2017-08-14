Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Hibs, Rangers, Patrick Roberts, Eilidh Doyle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Police Scotland launch a probe into the conduct of Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon after about 30 Rangers fans lodged complaints about his goal celebration at Ibrox on Saturday.(Daily Record)

Morton boss Jim Duffy, who had not seen Lennon's celebrations, says the Hibs head coach would need to be "made of stone" to fail to react to the abuse "he'll have been getting at Ibrox". Duffy says the criticism directed at managers on the touchlines is getting worse. (Sun)

Alex Smith, chairman of Scotland's managers' union, claims Lennon should not be coming under fire for his antics. The former Aberdeen manager says: "People need to get a grip because this is what football's about - enjoying scoring goals. It's a ridiculous situation when people are looking for the least wee thing to have a grievance about."(Sun)

Hibernian's Steven Whittaker challenges the notion that Lennon set out to stir things up at Ibrox on Saturday. "He wanted us to keep our cool," says the defender. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still waiting to find out if he will have Patrick Roberts in his Champions League squad to face FC Astana and he is waiting on an answer from Stuart Armstrong over the signing of a new deal.(Daily Record)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean believes Michael O'Halloran has returned to Perth from Rangers an improved player. He says: "I think his touch has got better. He has maybe learned a bit from his time at Ibrox as well. He has gone and worked hard on his game when things haven't been going well for him." (Sun)

New players have to be registered before 11 o'clock on Monday to be eligible for Wednesday night's play-off match. Celtic have 23 players on the list submitted to Uefa, leaving scope for two additions, although only one could be registered this week.(Sun)

Interim Hearts coach Jon Daly pinpointed tenacity as key to Saturday's 1-0 win at Kilmarnock as he praised his players' fighting spirit. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is convinced Stevie May will prove a major asset to the Dons after his lively debut in the 2-1 win against Ross County in Dingwall. May left Preston to sign a four-year deal at Pittodrie.(National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Great Britain captain Eilidh Doyle insists the World Championships have been a success for the team after the hosts just hit their medal target. The 30-year-old was part of the women's 4x400 metre relay which claimed silver just before the men's team picked up a bronze. (Daily Mail)