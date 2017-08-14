Rob Maclean's talking points: Hibs, Jamie Walker, Steven Boyd, Inverness CT

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Rangers 2-3 Hibernian

Rob Maclean assesses the main talking points from the weekend's football action.

Hibs' impressive start to the season

Hibs are living up to their pre-season billing as a serious contender for runners-up spot on their return to Scottish football's top tier.

They've blasted out of the blocks, winning both Premiership games so far and blowing away on-form Ayr in the League Cup.

Neil Lennon is a man on a mission and he looks to have assembled a strong squad. He was able to leave Scottish Cup hero David Gray and dynamic Danny Swanson on the bench and still win at Ibrox on Saturday.

One obvious challenge was replacing the goals previously supplied by Jason Cummings. A total of 11 so far in three matches is a pretty compelling response.

Search for missing Walker

Jamie Walker was an unused substitute for Hearts at Kilmarnock

I think it's time the Jamie Walker saga was brought to an end.

The Hearts attacker is an exciting talent but he's been frozen out at the club during a series of Rangers attempts to sign him.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of Jamie on the bench at Rugby Park on Saturday but he didn't get on the pitch during Hearts' 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.

It's not just fans of the Jambos who are missing him. Anyone who likes a football entertainer must enjoy watching Walker.

Whatever happens in this transfer marathon, it would be good to see him back in action. And the sooner the better.

Have Accies produced another gem?

Hamilton have been scouring around for a scorer. They may have found the answer on their own doorstep.

Twenty-year-old Steven Boyd has found the net three times already this season and his latest strike, in Saturday's 3-0 home defeat of Dundee, had a touch of class about it.

He controlled a long ball, sensed Scott Bain coming off his line and, with a perfect second touch, lobbed the keeper to claim Accies' second goal of the game.

Boyd was on loan at Albion Rovers for the first half of last season and seems to have come back to the club ready to grab his chance in the top team.

The Hamilton academy has produced a steady stream of successful graduates. Boyd looks like the latest off the assembly line.

Highland storm brewing

Inverness manager John Robertson (right) and his assistant Brian Rice witnessed their team being thrashed 5-1 on Saturday

I'm worried for John Robertson and his Inverness team.

He'll probably tell me I'm being ridiculous and remind me that I'm a Ross County fan, but I just hope Caley Thistle aren't in freefall.

They lost their place in the Premiership at the end of last season and haven't exactly set the heather alight since the summer.

Inverness didn't make it beyond the group stages of the League Cup and they have lost their first two Championship matches, conceding five goals at Dunfermline on Saturday.

I realise it's early to be jumping to conclusions but I am concerned that troubled times could continue in the Highland capital.