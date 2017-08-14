Police make inquiries after Rangers fans complain about Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon celebrates Hibs equaliser at Ibrox. Warning: Some people may consider some scenes to be offensive

Police have received complaints about Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon's conduct during his team's 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman was criticised by some Rangers fans for "inflammatory" actions when Simon Murray equalised for Hibs in the 21st minute.

Lennon cupped his ears and made a gesture as he celebrated.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have received complaints and inquiries are continuing."

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about his behaviour.

When it was suggested Rangers assistant manager Helder Baptista had spoken to police about Lennon, he said: "I didn't make a gesture, I celebrated a goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Rangers 2-3 Hibernian

"If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn't get into trouble for doing that.

"I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?"