Eastleigh say pitch drainage problems will be fixed for Tranmere Rovers game

Referee David Rock delayed kick-off by 10 minutes before the Dagenham & Redbridge game

National League club Eastleigh insist ongoing problems with their pitch will be addressed before the visit of Tranmere Rovers visit on Saturday.

Kick-off was delayed for the game against Dagenham & Redbridge after drainage issues in one corner.

"There's an area of concern, but we won't have to dig the pitch up completely," chief executive Mark Jewell told BBC Radio Solent.

The sides drew 2-2 after referee David Rock passed the pitch fit.

The club experienced problems with the pitch in pre-season when games against AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth were cancelled.

Hot weather in early July followed by a prolonged spell of rain in August have affected the surface.

"It's been the extremes of weather really that's hampered us," Jewell admitted.

"We've got a very high water table in this area. After a fair bit of rain in the past week, there's one spot of the newly-laid surface that isn't draining as well as everywhere else.

"The ground staff have been working on spiking it and trying to get as much air into the roots as possible to encourage growth.

"We're in a clay-based area where unfortunately there's a layer of water sitting above the clay, but below the turf in one area."

Rock was happy to let the game go ahead after ground staff did some remedial work following the warm-up.

"It's not my job to say it's not playable," Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still said.

"The paramount thing for me is player safety and the issue was the referee should make that final decision.

"He did and we went on to play the game, which is fine with me."